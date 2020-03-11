STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Government of India calls for invoking provisions of 1897 Epidemic Disease Act

Section 2 of the 1897 Act gives the power to take special measures and prescribe regulations as to dangerous epidemic disease.

Published: 11th March 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people wear masks while travelling. (Photo| EPS/ TP Sooraj)

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people wear masks while travelling. (Photo| EPS/ TP Sooraj)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: To combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Central government on Wednesday decided that all states should be advised to invoke the necessary provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to enforce all advisories.

According to an official statement, at a review meeting held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, it was decided that all states/UTs should be advised by the Union Health Ministry to invoke provisions of Section 2 of Epidemic Disease Act so that all advisories being issued from time to time by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare/State/UTs are enforceable.

Section 2 of the 1897 Act gives the power to take special measures and prescribe regulations as to dangerous epidemic disease.

".. thinks that the ordinary provisions of the law for the time being in force are insufficient for the purpose, may take, or require or empower any person to take, such measures and, by public notice, prescribe such temporary regulations to be observed by the public or by any person or class of persons as 9 [it] shall deem necessary to prevent the outbreak of such disease or the spread thereof, and may determine in what manner and by whom any expenses incurred (including compensation if any) shall be defrayed," it reads.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

It also gives the power for inspection of "persons travelling by railway or otherwise, and the segregation, in hospital, temporary accommodation or otherwise, of persons suspected by the inspecting officer of being infected with any such disease".

The Act says, "The Central Government may take measures and prescribe regulations for the inspection of any ship or vessel leaving or arriving at any port in 2 [the territories to which this Act extends] and for such detention thereof, or of any person intending to sail therein, or arriving thereby, as may be necessary.]".

The Cabinet Secretary also took a meeting with Secretaries of the Ministries concerned, and representatives from Army, and ITBP, here. Also, 83 passengers who arrived from Italy on Wednesday are quarantined at the Army Facility at Manesar.

A high level Group of Ministers (GoM), set up to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness and measures taken regarding management of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), also held its meeting.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep S. Puri, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, among others.

GoM undertook elaborate discussions on the various other precautionary measures which may be considered in the interest of the citizens of India.

It expressed satisfaction with the actions taken, preparedness and efforts put together by various ministries/departments and states/UTs to combat Covid-19.

The identification of additional quarantine facilities, development of isolation wards, training of health workers & doctors are also being undertaken. Regular handholding, monitoring, advisories, guidelines etc. is being done with the States/UTs.

As per the Travel Advisory, passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany should undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers should facilitate work from home for such employees during this period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp