Home Nation

India-Myanmar border closed in Manipur over coronavirus fears

On Monday, Mizoram closed its boders to Myanmar and Bangladesh. The state also halted the entry of foreigners over fears of a spread of the coronavirus.

Published: 11th March 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

IMPHAL: Manipur shut its border with our neighbouring country Myanmar over the coronavirus, government officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mizoram closed its boders to Myanmar and Bangladesh. The state also halted the entry of foreigners over fears of a spread of the coronavirus.

“In view of possible threat of transmission of Coronavirus/COVID-19, Government of Manipur hereby prohibits movement of people across the international border and accordingly orders closure of Gate No 1, No 2, Moreh and other crossing points along Manipur sector of Indo-Myanmar border until further orders,” read an official order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash.

The state government directed the district magistrates, police and other officials to immediately take necessary action, including keeping the gates concerned closed.

The move comes days after Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh announced similar curbs on the visit of foreigners. Bhutan has also shut its borders to foreign visitors for two weeks in an effort to limit the impact of the disease.

The virus, which first emerged in China’s Hubei province last December, has spread to more than 100 countries, with over 4,000 deaths worldwide.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of positive cases in the country stood at 44.

However, the Indian Council of Medical Research has also counted three persons from Karnataka and two from Pune as positive. Six more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Myanmar border Coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp