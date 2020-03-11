Home Nation

J&K cops ask public to flag inflammatory online posts 

The advertisement warns that any such individual indulging in such prejudicial activities can be dealt strictly under law.

Published: 11th March 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After restoring 2G mobile, broadband and fixed-line internet and lifting a ban on social media in Kashmir, the police is publishing advertisements in local newspapers asking people to be “peace-maker” by sending screenshots on police Whtsapp Nos of persons sharing “inflammatory terror or violence-loaded” messages and videos on social media.

In the advertisement issued by Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, which was again published in newspapers today, police stated that sharing “inflammatory terror or violence-loaded” messages on social networking platforms can lead anyone in jail.

“If any individual shares or forward messages or videos, which are fanning terror, violence,  causing alarm or panic on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc can be treated to be acting with the intent to cause terror and disturbances in Law and Order situations,” it reads.

The advertisement warns that any such individual indulging in such prejudicial activities can be dealt with strictly under law. The authorities restored 2G internet in J&K on January 25 while broadband and fixed-line internet in Valley was restored and restrictions on social media lifted last week following the suspension of the internet on August 5 after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state by the centre.

Urging public to be “peace-maker”, the advertisement advised people not to spread information or rumours on social media networking that may tend to incite violence or terror.  

“If an FIR is registered on basis of your complaint then you will be rewarded suitably,” it stated.

Police asked people to send a screenshot of terror/violence-loaded SMS or videos if found circulating on social media networking on their Whtsapp Nos 9596770555, 9419411619 and email ID: cyberpskmr@gmail.

After the restoration of 2G mobile internet on January 25, net users in Valley had been using various Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to bypass government firewall to use social media and post their messages, pictures and videos.

