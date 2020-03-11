Home Nation

'Madhya Pradesh virus' won't enter Maharashtra, Uddhav government safe: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena is leading a coalition government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress.

Published: 11th March 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party-led Maharashtra government is safe and said the "Madhya Pradesh virus" will not enter the western state.

The Shiv Sena is leading a coalition government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress.

The Kamal Nath government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh is on the brink of collapse as 22 Congress MLAs in the state resigned on Tuesday after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party.

Amid the political developments in Madhya Pradesh, Raut said there was no cause of worry for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"The Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra. Maharashtra's power is different. One operation flopped 100 days ago. The Maha Vikas Aghadi did a bypass surgery and saved Maharashtra," the Sena leader said in a tweet in Marathi.

After the state Assembly polls in October last year, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government came to power on November 28 after it parted ways with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Before that, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, in a hush-hush ceremony on November 23.

But, the government did not last more than 80 hours.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the MVA government enjoys the support of over 165 MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Congress NCP BJP
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp