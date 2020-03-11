Home Nation

No Madhya Pradesh-like situation in Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state is doing well and is on the right path.

Published: 11th March 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday ruled out a Madhya Pradesh-like political drama in Maharashtra, saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress alliance government is doing "very well" in the state.

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, Pawar also said Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the party to join the BJP, had sought "quick rehabilitation" after losing the Lok Sabha poll.

Asked if the Congress is to be blamed for the imminent fall of the Kamal Nath government, Pawar said the party has a "good and capable leadership".

On the impact of Scindia's exit on the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Pawar said, "Some people have confidence in the capacity of Kamal Nath and feel a miracle can happen."

Pawar said he had full confidence in the capabilities of Kamal Nath.

"It will be known in the next one or two days if it (miracle by Kamal Nath) will happen. I don't know the structure of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, But if there was a dialogue with "Raja Saheb" (Scindia), this situation wouldn't have arisen," Pawar said.

"He (Scindia) wantedto be given new responsibilities after his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections (last year). But this is not the Congress' cultureand itis not easy," he said.

Ruling out a "Madhya Pradesh-like situation" in Maharashtra, Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state is doing well and is on the right path.

In 18 months, Congress shattered my dreams for Madhya Pradesh, says BJP member Jyotiraditya Scindia

The fact that the media has not got any material to write against it (MVA government) means all is well, he said.

Stating that the Yes Bank crisis did not happen in a day, Pawar said India's economic situation is a cause of concern.

"What was the department of banking doing? It is answerable. The details will be out after a probe," he said.

He said he along with Mamta Banerjee, H D Deve Gowda, Sitaram Yechuri and Yashwant Sinha had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate release of former J&K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

"What is their crime? This sends a wrong message in the valley. J&K is a sensitive state andit is wrong to allow the sentiments of the people to be against the country," he said.

On Muslim reservation,he said minority affairs minister Nawab Malik had highlighted the NCP stand on the issueand the party stands by it. Asked about SIT into the Koregaon-Bhima violence, Pawar said, "I am not aware if the government will form the SIT. But our demand stays."

