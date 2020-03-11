Home Nation

Nothing happens to those praying at temples: Dilip Ghosh downplays coronavirus

Ghosh said the humankind, which have conquered the world and reached the moon, are now scared of coming out of their homes.

Published: 11th March 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at an event

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at an event (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday appeared to downplay the global coronavirus scare, asserting that thousands of people at temples across India drink water with their hands and also consume 'prasad', but "nothing happens" as they have the blessings of god.

Ghosh said the humankind, which have conquered the world and reached the moon, are now scared of coming out of their homes.

"Mothers and sisters travelled a long distance after fasting to offer puja. This is our culture and we see it everywhere in India. This is the identity of our country and we are progressing like this," he said, after taking part in a puja at Egra in Purba Medinipur district.

"The entire world is scared of the coronavirus and millions are staying at home. Those who have conquered the whole world, reached the moon. They are scared of coming out of their homes," Ghosh added.

The BJP leader's comments come at a time when the virus, which first emerged in China last December, has spread to more than 100 countries, with over 4,000 deaths worldwide and over 1,10,000 confirmed cases.

"And look what is happening here. Thousands of people have come out to offer puja. They are drinking water and using the same hands to have the prasad. Nothing will happen, they have the blessings of the almighty," Ghosh said.

Ghosh said that in India, more people die due to vector-borne diseases.

"A few people have been infected (by novel coronavirus), but there are more number of deaths in the country because of malaria and dengue. We are not scared," the BJP MP from Midnapore said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country till now.

Reports from states, however, put the figure at 59.

Reacting to Ghosh's comments, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said he should realise the importance of holding the post of state president of a party like the BJP.

"Everyday, Dilip babu is becoming a laughing stock. He must realise that he is the state president and MP of a political party," Chatterjee said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Coronavirus BJP
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp