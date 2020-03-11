Omar Abdullah spends 50th birthday in detention

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Married at 24, Member of Parliament at 28, Minister of State for External Affairs Minister at 31, Chief Minister at 39, Leader of Opposition in J&K at 45, but Omar Abdullah had to stay content on his 50th birthday behind bars.

Omar was detained immediately after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state by the centre on August 5 and lodged at Hari Niwas Palace, few hundred meters from his highly secured residence at Gupkar Road, Srinagar.

Omar, who was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 6, was visited by his mother, sisters and some close family members today to greet him on his birthday.

“His family members regularly go to meet him in Hari Niwas Palace, which has been converted into sub-jail. They might have extended their best wishes to him on his 50th birthday,” said an NC leader.

On Omar’s 50th birthday, his Twitter handle was temporarily taken over by his sister Sara Abdullah Pilot, the wife of Sachin Pilot.