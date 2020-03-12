529 paramilitary men died in past five years: MHA in Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 529 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have died in the line of duty in the last five years, the Union Home Ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that families of 64 personnel have been provided jobs under the scheme for compassionate appointment in the last five years.

Rai was responding to questions by KJ Alphons who also sought to know the constraint in providing jobs to those who deserve.

“All deserving cases are considered subject to their willingness and fulfilling required eligibility criteria for the job,” Rai said.

The CAPFs comprise the CRPF, the BSF, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, National Security Guard and Assam Rifles.

Of the total casualties, most deaths (194) were recorded from the CRPF which has been instrumental in fighting Naxal-led violence in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and is fighting militants up in Kashmir.

ITBP, which is posted in several inhospitable conditions in areas bordering China, has lost 131 soldiers and BSF, the force that faces the brunt of Pakistan-shelling and violence from smugglers at our border with Bangladesh, has lost 92 jawans. SSB, Assam Rifles and CISF have also lost 62, 43 and seven Bravehearts respectively.

Govt okays prosecution in 100 terror cases

The government has granted sanction for prosecution in 100 cases of terrorism in the last three years, the Union Home Ministry said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said, “During the last three years (since January 2017), the Central government has conveyed sanction for prosecution under UAPA Act to National Investigating Agency in 100 cases in respect of 635 accused persons.”