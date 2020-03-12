STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aligarh clashes: BJP leader, five others arrested

Published: 12th March 2020

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

ALIGARH: BJP leader Vinay Varshney, who was booked in an attempt to murder case during violent clashes in the city over the new citizenship law, was arrested on Thursday.

Varshney was arrested from his residence, police said.

He was booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) in connection with an attack on Mohamed Tariq, who was shot at and seriously wounded on February 23, when violence erupted at Upper Kot locality in the city after the police evacuated some anti-CAA women protestors.

Superintendent of Police, City, Abhishek Kumar said two more persons named in the case are still at large.

Besides Varshney, five other persons who were booked for the violent incidents at Upper Kot were also arrested on Thursday.

Those arrested include Mustaqeem, Anwaar, Famhimuddin, Sabir and Imran, police added.

Trouble broke out at the Upper Kot locality last month when police were trying to evict women anti-CAA protestors who were squatting on the Mohamed Ali Road near the Kotwali police station.

Some people protested, leading to a scuffle and within minutes, brickbatting started from neighbouring areas.

