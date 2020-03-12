Chhattisgarh's Hidayatullah National Law University shuts down campus amid coronavirus fear

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in Raipur declared to shut down its campus for 8 days expressing apprehension about the coronavirus, as the authorities had also served eviction notice to all students to vacate their hostels by Thursday 6 pm.



According to the students, the HNLU in Raipur is first university in the country to have suspended the classrooms and opted for closure of the campus over coronavirus apprehension. The students have been asked to pack up and go. HNLU is a residential university and is sixth in the series of National Law Schools in India.



"Taking preventive measures regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the University is suspending its classes for students till 18/03/2020. All the students of the university are required to vacate the campus by 6 pm on Thursday. For leaving the campus the university will provide buses," stated the official order issued by Registrar of the university.



The circular further said that the decision would be reviewed by the university administration on March 16 on where to resume the classes or to continue with closure of the campus.



The students told the TNIE that they have been asked to leave the university as soon as possible. "The situation in the campus apparently seems panic-stricken. We would appeal the administration to give us some more time, though the Chhattisgarh is relatively safe from the anticipated risk of coronavirus. The students of HNLU are from across the country and some belong to areas where there are suspected and even confirmed cases of coronavirus. So the administration should also consider its decision on closing down of the university," the students stated.



Earlier the university took every precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus in the campus and provided hand sanitisers, hand wash and masks in the hostels with an advisory to use it asking the students to report on any suspected symptomatic coronavirus infection to doctor, wardens, and university administration.