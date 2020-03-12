STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders will soon join us after Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation: Bihar NDA

Published: 12th March 2020 11:57 AM

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Emboldened by the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the leaders of both BJP and JDU in Bihar NDA claimed on Wednesday that many Congress leaders would soon be joining either BJP or JDU in Bihar soon.

In Bihar, the Congress had won 27 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls in alliance with RJD and the JDU. Now, a rift has emerged between Congress and RJD for a seat of Rajya Sabha that was promised by the RJD to Congress during the final seat-sharing time of Lok Sabha election.

On Wednesday, BJP predicted that a big number of Congress people can join the BJP soon disgruntled with the autocrat functioning of Congress' boss.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said, "After Jyotiraditya Scindia, a big number of Congress member will come out to join BJP. The Congress in Bihar has survived riding on the back of either RJD or JDU otherwise it has no existence of its own."

He also said that Scindia's resignation has given courage to many Congress leaders, who are feeling shunted or sidelined in party in order to save the political fiefdom of a family. "We can't speculate the time frame but in due course Congress will cease to exist in Bihar while the leaders and caders will merge themselves in BJP and other political party," he added.

He also lashed out at the leadership of Congress stating that it has no ideological vision in present context. "The party is just being run to save the family political fiefdom," he mocked adding that the grand old party's status in the Mahagathbandhan has been shown by the RJD over a seat for Rajya Sabha.

Echoing similar sentiment, NDA's major ally JDU also said that whosoever comes to join the JDU from  Congress party would be welcome.

Ashok Choudhary, who joined JDU in 2018 from Congress, also claimed that many leaders of Bihar Congress can leave the party ahead of the state polls in Bihar. "No one will like to ruin his politics remaining on a sinking boat like Congress, which has been reduced to a position to survive on the electoral mercy of another party. Wait, many will jump out from that sinking boat," he told the media.

Reacting over such statements of NDA's two major allies, Congress MLC Prem Shankar Mishra told the media that the party in Bihar is more united than other parties.

