Coronavirus: University in Chhattisgarh suspends classes till March 18

Around 700 students, who are from different states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, had gone to their native places for Holi festival.

Published: 12th March 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose

By PTI

RAIPUR: As the battle against coronavirus intensifies, a Chhattisgarh-based law university has suspended its classes till March 18 as a precautionary measure after a few of its students were found suffering from cough, cold and fever.

The management of the Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in Raipur district has asked its students to vacate by Thursday evening the hostels located in the campus.

"Taking preventive measures regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the university is suspending its classes for students till March 18," an order issued on Wednesday by university registrar (in-charge) Dr Ayan Hazra said.

"A review will be taken on March 16 by the university administration regarding the preparedness of resuming the classes," he said.

All the students of the university have been directed to vacate the hostels by 6 pm on Thursday evening, it said.

Around 700 students, who are from different states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, had gone to their native places for Holi festival.

Some of them, who returned on Wednesday, were found suffering from cough, cold and fever.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, classes were suspended for six days, a university official said.

The university management is fully taking care of its students, he added.

Meanwhile, after getting information about it, a team of the state health department reached the university campus to take stock of the situation.

Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan said, "Students who have symptoms of cough and cold are being examined by the doctors and if required their samples will be sent for testing to AIIMS here."

The samples of persons suspected to have coronavirus infection are being tested at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur.

No confirmed novel coronavirus case has been reported so far in Chhattisgarh, where samples of 44 persons screened for possible exposure to the virus tested negative till Wednesday, health officials said.

