COVID-19 Outbreak: Manipur orders closure of schools till March 31

The state governments in Northeast are taking several precautionary measures to thwart the infection of the virus.

Published: 12th March 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

A school student and her mother covering their faces for protection against coronavirus in Bhubaneswar on Friday

A school student and her mother cover their faces for protection against coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amidst the global scare surrounding coronavirus, the Manipur government on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools in the state till March 31.

The order was issued by Governor Najma Heptulla.

“In order to ensure reduction of mass gatherings and to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and as a precautionary measure, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order that all schools, including private ones, located within Manipur shall remain closed with immediate effect till March 31, 2020 in public interest,” a notification issued by Commissioner (Education-Schools) T Ranjit Singh stated.

It, however, said the exams, which had been already scheduled, would not be affected by the order.

The government directed all deputy commissioners (district magistrates) and zonal education officers to ensure the compliance of the order. Earlier, the state had shut its border with neighbouring Myanmar.

Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
