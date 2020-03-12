STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Economy suffering from 'coronavirus', PM Modi must give statement in Parliament: Congress

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Sensex has crashed by 2,700 points and caused a loss of Rs 11 lakh crore for investors.

Published: 12th March 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian economy was suffering from "coronavirus", the Congress said on Thursday and demanded a detailed statement in Parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the economic decline of the country.

The opposition party also alleged that the State Bank of India's (SBI) slashing of interest rates on savings bank accounts and fixed deposits was aimed at funding the revival of Yes Bank which was reeling under loan defaults by "friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Sensex has crashed by 2,700 points and caused a loss of Rs 11 lakh crore for investors on Thursday.

"Those who invested in share markets and mutual funds will have to bear the brunt. In 72 hours, small and medium investors have lost Rs 18 lakh crore. This money largely belongs to the salaried class and small investors," he told reporters outside Parliament.

"The economy is suffering from coronavirus, but the prime minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are silent," Surjewala said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus pandemic ushers in global bear market; Sensex, Nifty tank over 8 per cent

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points and the broader Nifty sank below 9,700 (intra-day) on Thursday after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, spiking fears of a global economic recession.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Surjewala also tweeted, "Congratulations to PM Modi. USD 1= Rs 75.16. Rupee has now joined the ranks of 'Margdarshak Mandal'."

BJP's 'Margdarshal Mandal' includes leaders above 75 years of age.

The international prices of crude oil have fallen to less than USD 35 per barrel but petrol remains over Rs 70 per litre, Surjewala said.

"When in 2004 November, prices of crude oil had fallen to USD 35, then petrol prices in the country was Rs 37.84 per litre.

"Now when it is at less then USD 35, petrol prices are over Rs 70. You (Modi government) are pocketing money while impacting the pocket of the common man," Surjewala said.

He also said the economy was suffering from "coronavirus" and the "economic corona" has plagued the country's growth.

The Congress leader alleged that the SBI will put money in Yes bank revival because "Prime Minister Modi's friends" have defaulted on loans there and that entire money will be taken from the pockets of the common man, old people and housewives who have accounts in State Bank of India.

"The US and Australia have given a special stimulus package (in the wake of the coronavirus impacting economy), but the PM is silent. Parliament is on, our demand from the PM is that he should come before the nation and give a detailed statement on the sliding economy that is suffering from economic corona," Surjewala said.

The SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 per cent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector.

The country's largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank (SB) accounts. It also reduced its fixed deposit rates and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) for various tenors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus economy Indian economy Narendra Modi Congress
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp