Ink thrown on BJP poster welcoming Jyotiraditya Scindia in Bhopal

By ANI

BHOPAL: As preparations are in full swing by the BJP to welcome its newly-inducted leader Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of his return to Madhya Pradesh, the ink was thrown on posters, which were put up near Polytechnic Chouraha in Bhopal, welcoming Scindia to BJP fold here on Thursday.

The posters feature Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda. The Madhya Pradesh unit of BJP has prepared posters, banners, and a red carpet to welcome Scindia to the party.

On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. Since his joining in BJP, Madhya Pradesh Congress and party leaders have been targetting Scindia for betraying the 18-year-long association with the party.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at his former party colleague, stating that "may God keep him safe in BJP". "I pray to God to keep Scindia safe in BJP," Singh tweeted.