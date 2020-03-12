STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaipur: Italian woman who was treated with anti-HIV drug tests negative for coronavirus

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday that her husband, who was the first patient to be tested positive for coronavirus, has also shown low viral load.

Published: 12th March 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

RIMS management conducts a mock drill for coronavirus-affected patients at a ward in designated quarantine centre in Ranchi Wednesday March 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Italian woman who along with her husband was found to be suffering from coronavirus has tested negative for the infection twice in the past 24 hours, a senior official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday that her husband, who was the first patient to be tested positive for coronavirus, has also shown low viral load.

The couple was first in India to be treated with anti-HIV drugs.

"The Italian woman have tested negative for the virus two times in the past 24 hours," Singh added.

The couple is admitted to Jaipur Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the wife and son of the 85-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai on February 28 and found "presumptive positive" for coronavirus, have tested negative for the virus.

The officer informed that 344 tests have been conducted so far in the state and only three of them (Italian couple and the Jaipur-based man) were tested positive.

Nine samples are under process as of now, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp