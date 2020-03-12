STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jyotiraditya Scindia to file nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls on Friday

After resigning from the Congress on Tuesday morning, Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joins Bharatiya Janata Party at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday March 11 2020. (Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination papers for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh here on Friday, said a saffron party spokesman.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP named Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, where three seats are falling vacant, soon after he joined the party.

After resigning from the Congress on Tuesday morning, Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh BJP Media Cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar said the 49-year-old former Lok Sabha MP will file his nomination papers on Friday afternoon.

"Scindia ji will file the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls after garlanding the statues of BJP leaders, including Deendayal Upadhyaya and Rajmata Scindia, around noon on Friday," Parashar said.

Scindia will arrive in Bhopal around 3 pm on Thursday, he said.

This will be former Congress leader's first visit to the state capital after joining the BJP.

From the airport, Scindia will reach state BJP headquarters, Deendayal Parisar, where he will be accorded welcome at a function.

Of the three seats falling vacant in the state, two are held by the BJP and one by the Congress.

Collectors of Guna, Gwalior among five transferred by Kamal Nath government

The day Scindia joined the BJP, the Kamal Nath government transferred collectors of five districts - Guna, Gwalior, Neemuch, Vidisha and Harda.

According to orders issued by Chief Secretary S R Mohanty, Guna collector Bhaskar Lakshkar has been made deputy secretary in the state secretariat in Bhopal.

Similarly, Gwalior collector Anurag Chowdhary has been transferred to the state secretariat.

Scindia represented Guna four times in the Lok Sabha but lost from the seat in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

ALSO READ | Sharam Karo Maharaj: Madhya Pradesh Congress targets Scindia with stinging placards

Gwalior is the native district of the Scindias, erstwhile royals of the princely state of Gwalior.

District collector of Vidisha, Kaushlendra Singh, has been transferred to Gwalior in the same post.

Harda collector S Vishwanathan has been moved to Guna in the same capacity.

Anurag Verma, a deputy secretary in the state secretariat, has been named the new Harda collector.

Jitendra Singh Raje, a 2007-batch IAS officer, has been named the new Neemuch collector.

He will succeed Ajay Gangwar, who has been made divisional commissioner of Sagar.

