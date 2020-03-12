STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra likely to get delayed due to coronavirus scare

Preparations have started and the yatra routes and treks should be ready before three months of the first batch adding in Kathgodam of Nainital district.

Published: 12th March 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kailash Mansarovar

Image of people in Uttarakhand used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is likely to be delayed as the coordination committee meeting for this year’s pilgrimage has been delayed amidst Coronavirus sacre. 

The meeting which was scheduled to be organised in the last week of February has not taken place yet. 

Ashok Joshi, general manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency that manages the yatra from Lipulekh Pass every year since 1981 said, "We are yet to receive a word on meeting of the committee in Delhi. If the meeting is delayed, so will the decision making on the yatra and subsequently, further delaying the pilgrimage."

Preparations have started and the yatra routes and treks should be ready before three months of the first batch adding in Kathgodam of Nainital district.

Apart from the KMVN, Indo-Tibetan Border Police is another government body which plays a key role in the yatra.An official from the force told The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity that meeting about preparations related to the yatra which was scheduled with ministry of external affairs along with the nodal agency KMVN, has not yet taken place this year.

Another factor pointing towards apprehensions on the yatra is that every year the Pithoragarh district administration sends a team of engineers from public works department (PWD) to find out the conditions of the trek route in the first week of February, but due to uncertainty this year, no team has been sent yet.

The officials from the state government agency also added that heavy snowfall this year might be another reason for delay in the yatra. 

Snow deposits are still in a path from Chiyalekh to Nabhidang which will take some time to clean, added the officials. 

The route of the pilgrims through Uttarakhand goes like this- Delhi-Kathgodam-Almora-Seraghat-Mirthi-Jauljibi-Dharchula-Tawaghat-Najang-Bundi-Gunji-Kalapani-Nabhidang. Afterwards, the Lipulekh pass starts.

From Delhi to Najang pilgrims are provided luxury buses while from Najang to Nabhidang and further travel is on foot till date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra coronavirus scare
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp