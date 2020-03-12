STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LUCKNOW diary

In a novel way to build a closer connect with people, the Lucknow Police recently launched the ‘Namaste Lucknow’ campaign.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Police launches ‘Namaste Lucknow’ drive
In a novel way to build a closer connect with people, the Lucknow Police recently launched the ‘Namaste Lucknow’ campaign. The initiative is primarily aimed at bridging the trust deficit between the police personnel and residents. As part of the campaign, police personnel greet morning and evening walkers with the words ‘Namaste Lucknow’ and gather regular feedback on the security issues they face. 

Learning combat skills the traditional way
If not a real battlefield, it certainly looks like one from a Bollywood magnum opus. It is a residential postgraduate college, based on Gurukul paddhati (Gurukul tradition) and affiliated to Sampurnanand Sanskrit University where girls learn and hone traditional martial arts skills. Clad in yellow salwar suit and crossing swords like warrior, they chant Vedic mantras, wield spears like pros and learn a traditional martial arts form using bamboo sticks. They study Vedas, Puranas, ancient Indian wisdom and culture, apart from routine subjects. After regulation college hours, about 100 girls, around 4pm, gather at the sports ground to imbibe combat skills in a one-and-a-half hour strenuous session, which is similar in its intensity to cadets at defence academies.

A ‘happiness’ course in the works
With an aim to teach students how they and those around them can seek “real happiness”, the Lucknow University’s education department is considering introducing an ‘Education for Happiness’ course for postgraduate students. Once approved by the Academic Council, the course will begin from the next academic session, which is July, 2020. For starters, ‘Education for Happiness’ will be an optional paper in the Master of Education (MEd) course. However, in time, it would be morphed into a separate certificate course with a similar curriculum. 

‘Lucknow a bouquet with myriad hues’
With more than 35 books to his credit, noted historian Yogesh Praveen, called the ‘Encyclopedia of Lucknow’, shared his experience of the composite culture of the City of Nawabs during his session with management guru Jayant Krishna. The Padma Shri also recalled the recent filming of ‘Umrao Jaan’. The legend touched on the flavour quintessential to the tehzeeb of Lucknow at a felicitation ceremony, saying that the soul of Lucknow craves for love like a lover. “The city is a beautiful bouquet of flowers of many hues This is why the city embraces everyone and people, too, don its myriad colours,” he said.

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp