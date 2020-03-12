STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Speaker buys time

Nath has already herded his party’s MLAs to a Jaipur resort and is using his legendary skills at persuasion to wean away from the rebels.

Published: 12th March 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia with BJP President JP nadda as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday March 11 2020.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Veteran Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party on Holi day and the rebellion he stoked in Madhya Pradesh might have appeared clinical, but the end game is nowhere in sight, as Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati is playing for time to give Chief Minister Kamal Nath the opportunity to battle defection and protect his government.

Scindia on Tuesday formally joined the BJP and was promptly rewarded with a Rajya Sabha ticket.

Monday’s resignation of 20 of his loyalist lawmakers, including six ministers, and two other MLAs, reduced the Congress strength in the House to 92 as compared to the BJP’s 107.

Nath has already herded his party’s MLAs to a Jaipur resort and is using his legendary skills at persuasion to wean away from the rebels.

Acting in tandem with Nath, the Speaker cited the rule book to assert that legislators intending to vacate their Assembly seats must submit their resignation letters to him in person. He did not specify a deadline to do so, as it suits the Congress to keep the matter open.

“After that I’ll call for the facts/evidences before taking a decision merits,” Prajapati told the media.

The sub-text: parading the rebels before the Speaker in Bhopal would take them out of their comfort zone in Bengaluru and give Congress managers a final shot at working on them. 

Parallelly, the Congress wielded the stick against the rebel ministers, filing disqualification petitions against each of them with the Speaker. It was meant to be a warning for the rest of the dissidents to fall in line. 

Also, Congress president Sonia Gandhi incentivised party veteran D K Shivakumar by appointing him as the Karnataka unit president. His hands on experience in dealing with dissidents will now be under scrutiny, as he tries to reach out to the rebels holed up in Bengaluru.

For the record, the Congress said Nath will prove his majority on the floor of the House. But if he does not have the numbers, Nath could recommend the dissolution of the House and seek mid-term polls.

The missing player in the drama, Governor Lalji Tandon, is expected back in the city by Wednesday. 

Hits out at Congress

Scindia says the Congress is not acknowledging new thoughts, new ideology and new leadership. He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Congress BJP Kamal Nath Madhya Prdaesh Crisis
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp