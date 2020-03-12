STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Netizens surprised as man predicted coronavirus seven years ago on Twitter

A Twitter account named Marco with the username @Marco_Acortes had tweeted "Coronavirus....its coming" on June 3, 2013.

Published: 12th March 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

US coronavirus outbreak

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus scare, an old tweet from 2013 re-emerged and became viral on Twitter and left netizens shocked.

The resurfaced tweet was written by a Twitter account named Marco with the username @Marco_Acortes predicting the novel coronavirus outbreak seven years ago. The user tweeted "Coronavirus....its coming" on June 3, 2013.

As the tweet resurfaced on the Internet, netizens were taken by surprise over the post predicting the virus seven years ago.

The post has received 38,000 retweets and 70,000 likes.

As post went viral, social media were immediately excited to respond to this tweet because COVID-19 itself has become pandemic.

A user wrote, "You hacked twitter to change the date right?"

Another wrote, "I mean... who would listen to u if we knew it was gonna take 7 years... oh wait."

"His last tweet was in 2016 the government probably shut him down because he was being too loud" read one post.

A user remarked, "Everybody joking in the fucking comments when I'm literally here with chills wondering how someone would tweet this 7 years ago."

Earlier, a thriller novel 'The Eyes of Darkness', written by Dean Koontz in 1981, mentioned a virus named Wuhan-400. In the novel, the virus was created as a weapon in a laboratory.

The novel talks of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons program. The lab is located in Wuhan, which lends the virus its name, Wuhan-400.

As of Thursday, the overall coronavirus death toll in China, the epicentre of the outbreak, was 3,169, with a total of 80,793 cases. Globally, there were 123,825 confirmed cases, with 4,620 fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus prediction
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp