Nitin Gadkari advocates pink buses for women in cities above population of 1 crore

Published: 12th March 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a press conference in Mumbai Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday advocated the introduction of pink buses for women in cities with a population of over 1 crore.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha on security of women in public transport, Gadkari said in these buses the driver, conductor and passengers are all women.

Some cities have already introduced this service and it is running successfully, he added.

The minister said manufacturers have already been instructed that new buses must have panic buttons and CCTV cameras.

In response to a similar question on Delhi, Gadkari said all new public transport buses have panic buttons and CCTV cameras.

Gadkari said his ministry had also issued an advisory to states that electric two and three-wheelers should be exempted from permits.

The two and three e-wheelers can be used by women for commuting female passengers and help generate employment.

