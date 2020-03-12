STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No need to fear about NPR, no documents will be sought': Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal came down heavily on the Central government over the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi.

Published: 12th March 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha session, Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah replies to a discussion on Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said nobody would be marked as ‘doubtful’ while updating the National Population Register and no documents need to be furnished. “I am saying as the Union Home Minister on the floor of Rajya Sabha — nobody will be marked D,” Shah asserted during a debate on recent communal riots in northeast Delhi. “I want to set the record straight. No document will be required to be furnished in the NPR exercise.

It wasn’t done in the past and it won’t be now.” He added that no one would be compelled to provide information that they don’t have. “You don’t have to provide any information you don’t possess. If one doesn’t want to give certain information, no questions will be asked regarding that,” he clarified. “No ‘D’ will be marked” for anyone not providing information,” Shah said, responding to claims by the leaders of the Opposition that the “toxic” combination of CAA, NRC and NPR was aimed at the country’s Muslim community. “There are many wise people present here including Kapil Sibal who is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

Cite me one provision of the CAA which takes away citizenship of Muslims of this country.” Sibal responded saying, “nobody, including us, is saying that CAA is going to snatch away anyone’s citizenship. Law says when NPR happens there will be dozens of questions in it, and the enumerators will mark ‘D’ against names of the citizens who will have to prove citizenship.” Shah urged the Opposition MPs to meet him in private if any of them have any doub

‘Clear doubts first’
Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said the state government will not take up the
work relating to the NPR till the  Centre gives a clarification on its three queries.

TAGS
Delhi violence Amit Shah Rajya Sabha NPR CAA
