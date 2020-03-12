One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh

By PTI

LEH: One more person with travel history to Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to three, a senior government official said.

His family members have been moved to the isolation centre at Heart Foundation Hospital here, they said.

The man was part of a group that had gone to Iran on a pilgrimage.

Last week, two persons tested positive for the contagious virus in the union territory.

All the patients belong to Chushot Gongma area where people from a pilgrimage from Iran had returned back last month.

The area has been cordoned off and all essential supplies are being provided to the villagers by the union territory administration, the official said.