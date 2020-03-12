STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unnao case: CBI seeks maximum punishment for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The case pertains to the death of rape survivor's father in custody on April 9, 2018.

Published: 12th March 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday reserved till March 13 its order on sentencing in a case pertaining to death of Unnao rape survivor's father, in which seven people, including expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, have been convicted.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma of Tis Hazari court will pronounce the order tomorrow.

The case pertains to the death of rape survivor's father in custody on April 9, 2018. Seven people, including Sengar and his brother, were held guilty for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy earlier this month.

Sengar had also raped the daughter of the deceased in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district and was sent to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life", last year.

During the course of proceeding today, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought maximum punishment for the seven convicts.

"They should be given maximum punishment as an innocent man was beaten to death. They commited a grievous offence," the public prosecutor told the court.

The counsel, representing the convicts, however sought lesser sentence for their clients.

Sengar told the court that he is innocent and should be let off. "See my previous record and leave me. I haven't done anything wrong."

A police officer, who has also been convicted, pleaded with the court with folded hands that his character has always been good. "I don't have a home. My kids will be out on road," he said.

The judge retorted, "Everyone has a family. You should have thought about it while committing the crime. Your have made a mockery of the system."

All the convicts were held guilty under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offences such as criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, disappearance of evidence, framing incorrect record and wrongfully restraining a person, and the Arms Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuldeep Singh Sengar CBI
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp