10 COVID-19 suspects go missing in Ludhiana

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Ten people who recently returned from coronavirus-hit countries have gone missing in Ludhiana city in Punjab, officials said on Friday.

Local health authorities have asked the police to locate them for self-isolation at home as a precaution to prevent the risk of spreading the virus.

A total of 480 people returned from various countries in Ludhiana district but whereabouts of 10 of them are not known, an official told IANS.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS INDIA UPDATES HERE

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said if any person is found suffering from coronavirus, he or she can be isolated in homes till they are fully cured.

He said samples of three suspected patients were taken in Ludhiana district and all of them were negative.