After Scindia’s arrival in Bhopal as BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan likens him to 'Vibhishan' 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After donning the Congress party’s colours for 18 long years, the former Union Minister arrived in the new avatar of a BJP leader in Bhopal on Thursday evening. Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the BJP state headquarters after a show of strength through a 20-kilometers long road-show which started from the Bhopal Airport at around 4.30 pm and ended at around 6.30 pm.

After being welcomed by BJP workers at frequent intervals during the road-show, Scindia flanked by senior BJP leaders arrived at the state BJP HQ, where he garlanded the statue of his grandmother and BJP founder member Late Vijaya Raje Scindia and the portrait of his father Late Madhav Rao Scindia.

At the crowded BJP office, former CM and national BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while praising Scindia likened him to mythological character Vibhishan (demon King Ravana’s brother) by saying “Ravana ki lanka agar poori tarah jalani hai, toh vibhishan ki jaroorat padti hai, aur Scindiaji hamare saath hain (for setting Ravana’s Lanka ablaze, Vibhishan is needed and Scindia is now with us).

According to Hindu mythology, Vibhishan is the brother of Ravana, who betrayed the demon king.

Interestingly, Chouhan had also dubbed the BJP candidate from Guna seat KP Yadav (former Scindia loyalist) as Vibhishan during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was Yadav who had defeated Scindia from his pocket borough in Guna in 2019 LS polls.

In his maiden address to the BJP workers, Scindia said, “in 2018 assembly polls we had (me and Chouhan) had fought as rivals, but now we’re together. Now let’s work together for making One and One into 11. You’ll question why I didn’t laud Chouhan in the past, but it’s not true, even while being in the other party, I’ve always admired Shivraj Singh Chouhan as one of the most committed political workers in the state.”

Aiming to further streamline the bonding with Chouhan, the former union minister said, “There are only two political leaders in MP, who don’t use air-conditioners in their cars, one is Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the other is Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The organisation and family with which I have spent 20 years, the organization where I have put my hard work and efforts into, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you," said Scindia

Ink thrown on BJP poster welcoming Scindia

On Thursday morning, ink was found thrown by unidentified elements on a BJP poster welcoming Jyotiraditya Scindia near Polytechnic Crossing in Bhopal.

Also, some Congress workers standing near Roshanpura Crossing who showed black flags to Scindia, were detained by police an hour before the newly joined BJP leader arrived in Bhopal.

A report from Indore said, some Congress workers put up an anti-Jyotiraditya Scindia poster dubbing the ex-union minister as gaddar (traitor) near his father Madhav Rao Scindia’s statue at Bengali Square (Indore).