Animals can't transmit coronavirus, do not create panic: Maneka Gandhi

"The health department of this country has clearly said that animals do not have coronavirus and cannot transmit coronavirus," the BJP lawmaker said.

Published: 13th March 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP lawmaker and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi on Friday said the coronavirus can neither affect animals nor be transmitted through them and advised concerned ministries to not bring out "fake ads" in this regard.

"It has been brought to my notice by hundred of complaints across government departments and insurance companies are creating panic regarding the coronavirus by taking out advisories which they have not confirmed with the health department, saying that nobody should go near live animals. This is completely wrong and misleading," she said.

"The health department of this country has clearly said that animals do not have coronavirus and cannot transmit coronavirus. So, I would advise that ministry of electronics, insurance companies, ministry of railways, not to bring out fake ads, saying that do not go near live animals. This is going to create another form of crisis in India," she added.

The number of persons infected from coronavirus has climbed up to 75 in India while worldwide the virus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.  

