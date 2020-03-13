STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's Indu Goswami files nomination for HP Rajya Sabha seat, set to win unopposed 

Accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and other party leaders, Goswami submitted her nomination papers to assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma at 1.25 pm.

Published: 13th March 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Indu Goswami (Photo | Twitter @InduGoswamiBJP)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Former state president of the BJP's Mahila Morcha Indu Goswami filed her nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat on Friday at the Himachal Pradesh assembly here and is set to win unopposed.

As per schedule, there will be no need to conduct elections for the seat on March 26 as no other candidate has filed nomination.

The 52-year-old Goswami is likely to be declared unopposed after withdrawal on March 18.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on March 16.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and other party leaders, Goswami submitted her nomination papers to assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma at 1.25 pm.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Thakur said the BJP had sought cooperation from Congress and the opposition party decided not to field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Rajya Sabha members are elected indirectly to the Upper House of Parliament as they are elected by MLAs of the particular state from where they are nominated.

The opposition Congress decided not to field its candidate as the ruling BJP is set to bag the seat as it has a total of 44 MLAs in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly.

Two independent MLAs are supporting the BJP.

The opposition Congress has 21 members whereas the CPM has one MLA.

BJP's central election committee had cleared Goswami's name for the Upper House from the state on Thursday.

She had resigned from the post of chief of state BJP's Mahila Morcha in July last year.

Earlier, she had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections from Palampur constituency where she lost to Congress candidate Ashish Butail.

One of the three Rajya Sabha seats from the state will fall vacant as Vipolve Thakur of the Congress is set to retire from the Upper House of Parliament on April 9.

The other two seats from the hill state are currently represented by BJP national president J P Nadda and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Nadda's term in the Rajya Sabha comes to an end in 2024, whereas Sharma's term will be completed in 2022.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting election for the seat along with 54 Rajya Sabha seats across 17 states on March 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indu Goswami Rajya Sabha BJP Rajya Sabha polls
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp