Coronavirus: CRPF collects jawan's sample deployed in Chhattisgarh

The jawan is suspected to have visited a hospital in his native Kerala where some people were kept under isolation.

Published: 13th March 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CRPF has collected the medical test sample of a jawan deployed in Chhattisgarh to check against coronavirus after he reported high fever and cough, officials said on Friday.

They said the trooper, part of a battalion deployed for anti-Naxal operations in the state, had reported to his unit on March 10 after coming from his hometown in Kerala's Kottayam district.

The jawan, they said, is suspected to have visited a hospital in Kerala where some people were kept under isolation.

The jawan was initially attended by CRPF doctors as he was suffering from high fever and cough.

He has now been kept in an isolation ward at his camp in Chhattisgarh and his samples have been taken and sent to Mumbai for confirmation, they said.

The 3.25 lakh personnel strong Central Reserve Police Force has deployed around 25,000 personnel of over 25 battalions to conduct anti-Maoist operations in the central Indian state.

India reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday as the number of positive cases soared to 75.

Coronavirus
