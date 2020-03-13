STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Demand for separate rooms hindering functioning of Army's quarantine facility

On Wednesday, those under observation also created ruckus at the facility but the situation was brought under control, the sources added.

Published: 13th March 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

An inside view of an isolation ward prepared for coronavirus-affected patients at Command Hospital in Udhampur Thursday March 12 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Army personnel operating the coronavirus quarantine facility at Manesar have been receiving unusual demands from those under observation, like requesting for independent rooms, which is hindering its smooth functioning, sources said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, those under observation also created ruckus at the facility but the situation was brought under control, the sources added.

They indicated that it costs around Rs 3.5 lakh everyday to run the facility.

While it is deemed to be a facility responding to emergency requirements, the sources said, many under observation demand special provisions like independent rooms.

"This creates hindrances in the smooth functioning of the medical and administrative staff at the facility," an official added.

Till date, a total of 455 individuals who have arrived from Wuhan (248), Japan (124) and Italy (83) have been quarantined in three batches at the emergency quarantine facility created by the Indian Army.

The latest lot of 83 patients are from Italy, including nine foreigners of Indian origin.

The sources added that since the evacuees have already travelled together, the aspect of individual quarantine for 14 days may not find much merit.

Responding to an emergency requirement to manage Indian and foreign nationals from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Army has created a facility at Manesar where people can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

The emergency facility consists of temporary barracks for accommodation, administration and medical facilities.

To prevent mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity of 50 persons.

The population of sectors are not allowed to intermingle with each other, they added.

Those found infected are shifted to isolation facilities for further medical exams and recovery.

Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, people are not allowed to interact with the members of another barrack or sector.

Daily medical examination of all detainees are being done at the medical facility area.

"All detainees are required to wear a three-layered mask at all times. After 14 days, persons with no symptoms are allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district/ state surveillance units for further surveillance," sources said.

"Despite differing individual preferences and demands, the Army has gone about doing their job in the best possible way," they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp