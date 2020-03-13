Coronavirus: JNU suspends classes, exams, events till March 31

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday suspended all lectures, examinations and events on its campus till March 31, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Events such as seminars, conferences and workshops on the campus have also been postponed.

"All lectures, class presentations and examinations at JNU are suspended until March 31, 2020, with immediate effect. Conducting any event such as seminars, conferences, workshops, etc. on the campus during this period that requires a gathering of people should be postponed," read a notice issued by Dr. Pramod Kumar, registrar of the university.

It was also notified that basic mess facilities will be available to the hostel residents during this period. Kumar requested JNU residents to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the university.

"However, routine office work will remain unaffected during this period. All faculty members, officers, and staff should continue to attend their duties and responsibilities," the notice added.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has risen to 75. The country has also reported its first COVID-19 death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier.