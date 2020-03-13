STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Kamal Nath government mulls postponement of Vidhan Sabha session in MP

Published: 13th March 2020 12:21 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With the first death due to COVID-19 virus confirmed in India and the total number of coronavirus cases rising to 74, there is a possibility of postponement of the crucial Budget session of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha being postponed.

According to key official sources, the state government is mulling to recommend the postponement of the Vidhan Sabha budget session to a later date. The crucial session begins on Monday and will go on till April.

A final decision over the issue is likely on Friday.

The opposition BJP which is requesting Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati for accepting the resignation of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs, has demanded a floor test be held before the Governor's address on the opening day of the Vidhan Sabha session on Monday. 

The Congress has been maintaining that no floor test shall be held for proving majority in the House till the issue of the 22 resignations isn't decided.

The Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati has issued notices to the six and seven rebel Congress MLAs (13 out of 22 revel MLAs) to appear before him on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Meanwhile,  the Chief Minister Kamal Nath is likely to meet Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhawan on Friday. Tandon returned to Bhopal from home town Lucknow on Thursday night.

On Sunday, the CM had recommended to the Governor to sack the six Scindia loyalist ministers.

Also, both BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, besides second Congress candidate Phool Singh Baraiya will file nominations for the March 26 biennial Rajya Sabha polls on Friday. 

