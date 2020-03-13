STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: No passenger on Dubai-Pune flight visited 'high-risk' nations

The 'high-risk nations', which have reported a large number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany.

Published: 13th March 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Currently, AIE operates flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Singapore from the city. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: None of the passengers who arrived here by a Dubai-Pune flight on Friday have travelled to any of the seven "high-risk" coronavirus-hit countries in the last few weeks, an official said.

More than 125 passengers were on-board the flight operated by SpiceJet.

The "high-risk nations", which have reported a large number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany.

The district administration had on Thursday announced that passengers of Dubai-Pune flights would be placed under "institutional quarantine", irrespective of whether they show any symptoms of the virus, if it is found they had visited any of the high-risk countries after February 15.

"The SpiceJet flight from Dubai arrived at the Pune International Airport with 129 passengers on board. On checking their travel history, we found that none of the passengers had travelled to the seven high-risks countries after February 15," the official said.

However, a woman passenger and her one-year-old baby, who had mild cough, have been quarantined at civic-run Naidu Hospital, he said.

"Except these two persons, no other passengers showed any symptoms. However, all passengers have been asked to remain under "house quarantine" and their health will be monitored for the next few days," the official said.

So far, nine Pune residents, including a couple who had returned from Dubai, have tested positive for coronavirus, whose symptoms include high fever, severe cough and shortness of breath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp