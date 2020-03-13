Couple quarantined in UP's Hamirpur after suspected coronavirus

By ANI

HAMIRPUR: A couple has been put under quarantine after they were suspected of having coronavirus, informed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on Friday.

The couple has recently returned from the US. And their samples have been sent for further tests.

The CMO in a letter to the head of the Department of Microbiology, King George's Medical College and University (KGMU) wrote, "We wish to bring to your notice that information has been received regarding a couple suspected of having coronavirus. Please get their sample tested."

The total number of persons infected from coronavirus has climbed up to 75 in India. The virus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has spread to more than 100 countries globally, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

A 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who passed away recently, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.