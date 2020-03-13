Farooq Abdullah's release will be right step for restoring genuine political process in J&K: National Conference
SRINAGAR: National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah's release from detention will be a right step for the restoration of a genuine political process in Jammu and Kashmir, the party said in a statement here on Friday.
The NC said the process will receive a further fillip when party vice-president Omar Abdullah and other political detainees are set free.
"We urge the government to do so at the earliest," it said.
"As the pre-eminent political party of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has played a key role in strengthening the voice of the people through democracy and will continue to do so," the statement said.