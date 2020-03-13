Good news for central government employees! Union Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA increase

By Online Desk

In some welcome news for central government employees, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The Union Cabinet has approved four per cent hike in DA for central government employees.”

The announcement comes a few days after the government told the Rajya Sabha that DA was due to central government employees since January 1, 2020.

Dearness allowance refers to a relief given by employers to their employees, based on the rise in inflation and increase in prices of essential commodities.

This allowance will usually be given to the Central government employees and pensioners every year on July 1 and January 1. It will be paid in the month of March and September.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)