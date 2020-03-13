STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt to start sentinel testing to check if virus has spread

The latest initiative is in line with the approach adopted by many countries battling the outbreak.

Published: 13th March 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

A medical team sanitizes the Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on Thursday | Pti

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Worried at the soaring cases, the Centre, for the first time, is set to carry out sentinel testing to check if community transmission of the virus has already taken place. Sources in the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said sentinel testing will be carried out through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s influenza surveillance, which will randomly test swabs from patients hospitalised across India with severe acute respiratory syndrome and influenza. For the initiative, about 20 labs across India are set to be activated. 

For coronavirus, the government so far had only been carrying out ‘need-based testing’ which means testing suspected cases with a travel history from countries with outbreak and their contacts who showed symptoms of infection. The latest initiative is in line with the approach adopted by many countries battling the outbreak.

“We are in the process of finalising the protocol to see whether there is any community transmission of the virus even as the containment efforts are on,” said a senior official with the National Institute of Epidemiology under ICMR spearheading the project. Community transmission is defined as transmission of pathogen when there’s no direct link between an infected person and source of infection. The samples collected retrospectively from early February will also be subjected to check, the official said, adding that a similar exercise a few years ago had helped identify a Zika virus cluster in Gujarat and prevent its extensive spread.

Some virologists, however, say the top priority should be developing simpler diagnostic techniques, working on developing vaccines and anti-viral medications. “It’s a rapidly changing scenario everyday but I do not see the seriousness at the highest level that’s required. Sentinel surveillance is fine but what next if positive cases are found in the population?” asked Dr T Jacob John, senior virologist with CMC, Vellore. 

‘Vaccine to take two years’
Dr R R Gangakhedkar, chief epidemiologist at the ICMR, said although efforts were on to develop vaccine against COVID-19 indegenously, it could take up to 18-24 months even if the approvals for clinical trials for efficacy and safety are expedited. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sentinel testing coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp