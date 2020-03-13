I am free, says Farooq Abdullah, thanks those who fought for him

By Online Desk

Soon after he was released from detention, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NCP chief Farooq Abdullah thanked all the Parliamentarians who fought for his freedom.

"I am free," says Farooq Abdullah after J&K administration revokes PSA against him.

"I will be able to take a decision on the future only after other leaders are released. Hope others political leaders would be released soon," the NC patron said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, political leaders welcomed the revocation of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) imposed on Abdullah.

Abdullah's release will be the right step for the restoration of a genuine political process in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC said in a statement.

The party said the process will receive a further fillip when party vice-president Omar Abdullah and other political detainees are set free. "We urge the government to do so at the earliest," it said.

"As the pre-eminent political party of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has played a key role in strengthening the voice of the people through democracy and will continue to do so," the statement said.



While Abdullah's party, the National Conference (NC), termed his release a "step in the right direction towards restoring genuine political process in Jammu and Kashmir", former Union minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he welcomed Abdullah's "belated release".