Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination for Rajya Sabha

By ANI

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), filed his nomination papers for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls on Friday.

The senior leader was accompanied by BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26.

On Wednesday, Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia was part of the Congress Party for almost two decades.