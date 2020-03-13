Nirbhaya death row convict's last-ditch to skip rope

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on Friday approached the Delhi High Court alleging constitutional irregularities committed by the Delhi government while recommending his mercy plea to the President.

The plea filed through advocate A.P. Singh alleged that the model code of conduct was in force in New Delhi from January 7, when the mercy petition was referred on January 29 and the same was recommended for rejection without the signatures of Delhi Home Minister Surendra Kumar Jain and Chief Secretary.

"On the basis of the said recommendation, the mercy plea was rejected by the President of India on February 1," the plea read.