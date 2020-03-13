STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi playing politics on coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan

Rahul had earlier said that everyone can see the state of the economy. India's strength was its economy, Narendra Modi's ideology and policies have destroyed it.

Published: 13th March 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that nation stands together in critical health emergency due to coronavirus pandemic but Rahul Gandhi continues to play "petty politics".

In a counter-attack on Gandhi, Vardhan shared a video saying, "India has pulled out all stops as far as action on #COVID19 is concerned! Nation stands together in critical health emergency #CoronavirusPandemic but Rahul Gandhi ji continues to play petty politics and demoralise people Check out video, I'm talking to Raj Health Min Dr Raghu Sharma."

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone can see the state of the economy. India's strength was its economy, Narendra Modi's ideology and policies have destroyed it. The problem of Coronavirus is very serious but the government has not taken action the way it should have."

Harsh Vardhan COVID-19 Coronavirus
Comments

