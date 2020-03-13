Rebel drama to shift to Bhopal today? Speaker summons MLAs

By Express News Service

AMID the political crisis confronting Madhya Pradesh, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati issued notices to 13 of the 22 Congress MLAs who have resigned asking them to appear before him on Friday and Saturday.

The notice stated they must appear in person and clarify whether they quit voluntarily or under pressure. Principal Secretary (Assembly) AP Singh said similar notices are likely to be issued by Friday to the other MLAs. Importantly, the Congress had moved six petitions before the Speaker seeking disqualification of six ministers.

ALSO READ: MP Speaker issues notices to 22 rebel Congress MLAs, seeks reply by March 13

On Thursday, BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh met Prajapati and submitted original copies of resignations of three MLA’s in addition to the hand written resignations of 19 rebel MLAs submitted on Tuesday. The Speaker said notices were issued to 13 MLA’s in accordance with established rules, law and powers vested in him.