STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC takes poll battle to Social Media

The MLAs have also been asked to be live for an hour on their Facebook pages every day.Besides, the ruling party’s legislators have also been asked to open their Instagram accounts.

Published: 13th March 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Shifting electoral battle-ground to social media platform, Trinamool Congress high-command has asked its all MLAs to open Facebook page to highlight the government’s proactive measures to address the complaints received by Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Your Sister) helpline.

The MLAs have also been asked to be live for an hour on their Facebook pages every day. Besides, the ruling party’s legislators have also been asked to open their Instagram accounts.“Social media has been playing a crucial rule to reach out the electors since past few years. And in 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal, it will have no alternative. The state government carried out large-scale development work in past few years. Though we received a jolt in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls because we failed to showcase it properly,’’ said a Trinamool leader.

Sources in the ruling party said asking the MLAs to open Facebook page and Instagram account was a suggestion from election strategist Prashant Kishor. The Tell Your Sister helpline, also Kishor’s brainchild, received more than 50-lakh complaints since it was launched and around 30 lakhs of them were accepted to be addressed.

“The state government has already taken measures against the complaints. Kishor advised us to inform the MLAs about actions taken by the government and showcase it on their Facebook page with specific information and photographs. Each MLA has also been asked to ensure that their FB page will get more than 20,000 likes,” said another TMC leader. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC Social Media West Bengal polls 2021 Prashant Kishor Didi Ke Bolo
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp