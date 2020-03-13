TMC takes poll battle to Social Media

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Shifting electoral battle-ground to social media platform, Trinamool Congress high-command has asked its all MLAs to open Facebook page to highlight the government’s proactive measures to address the complaints received by Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Your Sister) helpline.

The MLAs have also been asked to be live for an hour on their Facebook pages every day. Besides, the ruling party’s legislators have also been asked to open their Instagram accounts.“Social media has been playing a crucial rule to reach out the electors since past few years. And in 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal, it will have no alternative. The state government carried out large-scale development work in past few years. Though we received a jolt in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls because we failed to showcase it properly,’’ said a Trinamool leader.

Sources in the ruling party said asking the MLAs to open Facebook page and Instagram account was a suggestion from election strategist Prashant Kishor. The Tell Your Sister helpline, also Kishor’s brainchild, received more than 50-lakh complaints since it was launched and around 30 lakhs of them were accepted to be addressed.

“The state government has already taken measures against the complaints. Kishor advised us to inform the MLAs about actions taken by the government and showcase it on their Facebook page with specific information and photographs. Each MLA has also been asked to ensure that their FB page will get more than 20,000 likes,” said another TMC leader.