2 jawans killed, 1 injured in blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were killed and another injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by Maoists near Bodli in Jagdalpur district in Chhattisgarh, about 330 km south of Raipur.

A joint team comprising the CAF, CRPF and district police force was out on operation to offer security cover for road construction work between Malewahi and Bodili camp along the Dhaudai-Barsur route.

The Maoists ambushed the troopers resulted in an exchange of fire. While swiftly taking positions, two jawans were hit by an IED blast and died on the spot.

“We lost two men in an IED blast detonated by Maoists near Bodli village in Bastar district. The rebels also opened fire resulting in an encounter. One jawan also sustained injuries,” said Sunderraj P, Bastar inspector general of police.

The deceased constables were identified as Upendra Sahu and Devendra Singh.

Reinforcements were rushed to the region and the search operation further intensified, the police said. The armed Naxals managed to flee into the nearby forests.

The injured assistant sub-inspector SM Rahman was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) has been waging a protracted insurgency in Chhattisgarh for over three decades now.