STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2 jawans killed, 1 injured in blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Reinforcements were rushed to the region and the search operation further intensified, the police said. The armed Naxals managed to flee into the nearby forests.

Published: 14th March 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes ( Photo | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were killed and another injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by Maoists near Bodli in Jagdalpur district in Chhattisgarh, about 330 km south of Raipur.

A joint team comprising the CAF, CRPF and district police force was out on operation to offer security cover for road construction work between Malewahi and Bodili camp along the Dhaudai-Barsur route.

The Maoists ambushed the troopers resulted in an exchange of fire. While swiftly taking positions, two jawans were hit by an IED blast and died on the spot. 

“We lost two men in an IED blast detonated by Maoists near Bodli village in Bastar district. The rebels also opened fire resulting in an encounter. One jawan also sustained injuries,” said Sunderraj P, Bastar inspector general of police.

The deceased constables were identified as Upendra Sahu and Devendra Singh.

Reinforcements were rushed to the region and the search operation further intensified, the police said. The armed Naxals managed to flee into the nearby forests.

The injured assistant sub-inspector SM Rahman was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) has been waging a protracted insurgency in Chhattisgarh for over three decades now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Chhattisgarh IED blast
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp