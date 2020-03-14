22-year-old Lucknow man shows coronavirus symptoms, hospitalised

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A 22-year-old man from Lucknow has shown symptoms for coronavirus in preliminary tests and his swab samples have been sent to Pune for confirmation, officials said on Saturday.

He has been admitted to an isolation ward at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) here, they said.

He is a relative of the Indian-origin woman from Canada who tested positive for the contagious disease on March 11.

The 35-year-old woman had come to India on March 8 to meet her relatives here and complained of mild fever two days later.

She is admitted to the isolation ward at KGMU, the officials said.

With the state reporting 11 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday asserted that all precautions were being taken to check the spread of the disease.

All schools and colleges in the state where exams were not going on have been closed till March 22 in view of the coronavirus scare.