 22-year-old Patna NIT student tops GATE examination

PATNA: Abhash K Rai, a 22-year old student of Patna's National Institute of Technology (NIT) has secured all India first rank in Graduate Appitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination.

He is studying electrical engineering and is in his 4th year now. Rai's father Upendra Rai is a farmer of Narayanpur village in Balia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Rai cleared the exam in his very first attempt scoring 87.73 per cent. The result was declared on Friday by IIT Delhi.

Rai told the media that he studied more than 8 hours daily and followed the guidelines of experts in order to crack the examination.

He said: "I didn't expect to get the first rank. I want to join the public sector after successfully completing graduation."