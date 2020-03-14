STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
335 persons with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries missing: Punjab govt

A total of 6,011 passengers have been traced till March 13, read the press note.

A cleaning staff disinfects the entry gates at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Delhi, Coronavirus

A cleaning staff disinfects the entry gates at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab government on Saturday informed that as many as 335 passengers with travel history to the COVID-19 affected countries are untraceable.

"As many as 335 passengers with travel history to the coronavirus affected countries are untraceable," said Health and Family Welfare Department of Punjab on Saturday.

"A total of 6,011 passengers have been traced till March 13," read the press note.

According to media bulletin on COVID-19 released by the Punjab government, around 90 people have been screened for the virus out of which one has been tested positive and 85 have been tested negative. The result of the remaining four people is still awaited.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has reported two deaths and 82 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and had expressed deep concern. 

