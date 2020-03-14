STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Babri Masjid demolition: CBI court fixes March 24 for questioning accused

The court has summoned accused Champat Rai, Lallu Singh and Prakash Sharma on March 24.

Published: 14th March 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992 (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A special CBI court hearing the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in Ayodhya on Friday fixed March 24 for examining and questioning the accused.

The court has summoned accused Champat Rai, Lallu Singh and Prakash Sharma on March 24. Special Judge S K Yadav will also summon the other accused in the case.

Earlier, the CBI led its last prosecution witness -- main investigating officer M Narayanan -- who was also cross-examined by the lawyers of the accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced as many as 351 witnesses during the trial.

In a criminal trial, after the prosecution witnesses are examined and before the accused are called on for their defence, the trial court, under CrPC section 313, has to question the accused on the case in order to enable the latter to personally explain any circumstances appearing in the evidence against him.

The Supreme Court had, on April 19, 2017, directed the trial court to conclude the trial within two years. On July 19, 2019, it had extended the time by nine months. Accordingly, the judgment in the case is likely to be pronounced by next month.

As many as 49 FIRs were lodged after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

One of those was lodged at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya by Station House Officer Priyamvada Nath Shukla, while another FIR was registered by Sub-Inspector Ganga Prasad Tiwari at the same police station.

Other FIRs were lodged on the basis of complaints from reporters and photographers at different police stations.

After concluding its investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against 49 accused, of whom 17 have died pending trial.

The accused in the case included former deputy prime minister L K Advani and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babri Masjid Ayodhya case
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp