Coronavirus pandemic: Punjab closes all cinema halls, gyms indefinitely

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: After closing all educational institutes in the state till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Punjab government on Saturday announced the closure of all cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools till further orders. The order comes into effect from Saturday midnight.

Punjab has reported one positive case of coronavirus (Covid-19) out of the 96 samples collected. The patient, who was diagnosed positive, had returned from Italy along with his family.

The government said that no suspected case of Covid-19 is absconding or missing in the state.

The Indian government has provided information on 6,850 passengers belonging to the state with travel history abroad. All these passengers have been screened at Delhi and other airports and have been found asymptomatic.

The state has established contact with 6,058 passengers so far and surveillance of all the passengers is being done. The contact details of 335 passengers are incomplete and lists have been shared with the concerned district administrations to contact these passengers to know about their health status.

It is incorrect to say or suggest that these are suspected cases of Covid-19, the government said in a statement.